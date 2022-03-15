The Annual law week of the Nigerian Bar Association is set to kick off on the 18th of March, 2022 at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed, “Democracy and Legal Order: Shaping the Future”, the 2022 annual law week will explore the need for deliberate action in utilizing our democracy and the law in shaping the future that Nigerians desire, and also serve as a tactic warning against the consequences of inaction in the face of ills plaguing Nigeria and the society.

This year’s Lagos Law Week comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s multifaceted crisis and the resulting mounting pressure that threatens the future of the country. By leading this discourse, the NBA Lagos Chapter seeks to chart a new course for the redemption of the nation’s legal system and the freedom that citizens should enjoy in a democratic nation.

Announcing the schedule of activities, Chairman, Law Week Committee, Lagos Chapter, Mr. Wale Adesokan, SAN, said; “This year, we have ensured that there is an activity-packed law week with events ranging from the religious opening services (Jumat and Church Thanksgiving), an opening cocktail for networking, novelty match, health checks and walks, charity visits as part of our responsibility to our society, new wigs induction and career fair, including the famous 2-day plenary sessions. To cap it all, we will be ending the interesting week with a closing party that will allow our members and interested party to experience the full-on social scene of legal professionals. In our planning process, we were very intentional about creating a variety of opportunities for members to connect with the most dynamic minds and practitioners. A chance to listen, contribute, learn, unlearn and relearn, as we all work towards building a working system and a free world, in the most relaxing and comfortable environments.”

Revealing the eight plenary sessions for this year, Lagos Branch Chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, said, “To set the tone for the most important event of our legal year is the unveiling of our plenary sessions. Spread out over a period of two days, 21st and 22nd of March, our plenary sessions will explore the role of good governance and legal order in curbing societal ills that threaten to define and shape the future of our country; explore the role of the private sector in ensuring accountability in governance and contributing to good governance; touch on the adequacy of the current fiscal arrangement within Nigeria; examine impediments to the actualisation of Nigeria’s full potential as an investment destination; examine the introduction of more practical aspects to the study of law in tertiary institutions; discuss in detail the alternative business rescue options introduced by the 2020 CAMA and the challenges being faced in implementing them; explore the leveraging of technology to increase efficiency in case scheduling and management; and most importantly, the role of the judiciary, legislature and the executive in the forthcoming 2023 elections. We encourage all members and interested parties to visit our social media pages to see the registration link which allows them to register for the event and participate in all activities planned.”

The Law Week Committee has revealed that the 2-day conference will have in attendance key stakeholders, legal powerhouses and distinguished personalities. Distinguished speakers scheduled to speak at the conference over the course of two days include; Prof. Akin Oyebode, SAN, MON (Keynote Speaker); Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Chief R.A Lawal-Raban, SAN; Mrs. Chinwe Efobi (FIDA); Mr. Ayo Obe; Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka; Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Mrs. Pearl Uzokwe; Partner, Aluko and Oyebode, Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom; Professor of Taxation, Lagos State University, Prof, Derek Obadina; Mrs. Lolade Ososami (UUBO); Mr. Taiwo Oyedele (PWC); Partner, Ojukwu, Fatou & Yusuf; Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, SAN; Principal Partner, Usman & Elema, Mr. Sylvester Elema, SAN; Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa (UNILAG); Chairman, NBA ICLE, Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe; CEO, NGX Regulation Limited, Mrs. Tinuade Awe; Co-founder & Former Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; CEO, Infrastructure Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd, Mr. Chinua Azubike; Senior Vice-President & Head Financial Advisory, African Finance Corporation, Mr. Folahanmi Fagbule; Honorable Justice (Dr.) Nnamdi Dimgba (Federal High Court, Awka Division); Senior Partner, Punuka LP, Dr. Anthony Idigbe, SAN; Prof. Godwin Oyedokun; Mr. Emeka Chinwuba; President, National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice (Dr.) Benedict Kanyip; Mr. Basil Udotai; Dr. (Mrs) Adekemi Omotubora (UNILAG); Mr. Abidemi Daniel; Mrs. Onikepo Braithwaithe; Hon. Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; and Mr. Dapo Akinosun, SAN.

NBA Lagos Law Week 2022 is bigger and better this year as the event has been made to accommodate all members and interested parties in Nigeria and in diaspora via its physical and virtual medium. The event promises to bring together over 40 high profile speakers, over 500 legal professionals in a space, and over 500 people virtually, in the areas of security, governance; corporate and civil societies, members of the Bar and Bench; and individuals from diverse areas of expertise.

To register for the event, visithttps://nbalagos.ng/2022-law-week