By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The number of gubernatorial aspirants in Plateau State is swelling by the day as the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, and Inter-Government Affairs, Sunday Biggs publicly make known his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat in the 2023 election.

Biggs who had been in charge of protocols in the State Government House for decades, before his recent posting declared his intention on Wednesday at his hometown in Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area.

Pointing out his reasons for joining the race, he said that having worked closely with three Governors including Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang and Simon Lalong, and other technocrats, he has garnered relevant experiences with appropriate mental capacity and other innate attributes that would ensure he leads the State well.

On what he is bringing to the table, he hinted his campaign would be anchored on peace and enhanced security, agricultural development, solid minerals development, mining and social services, and critical infrastructure.

Addressing the impressive crowd which came to welcome him, the aspirant said, “From a humble beginning in the civil service, by dint of hard work and commitment to the service of our state and people, I rose to the position of Permanent Secretary. I have been privileged to work with technocrats and public officers. I have learned a lot from our leaders, past, and present. I have tapped from their wisdom, expertise, and knowledge and am equipped with experience to offer myself as the next Chief Servant leader of Plateau State.

“My work has made me interact with captains of industry, top technocrats, diplomats, and a cross-section of top political leaders of this country. This has positioned me with the understanding and knowledge of issues and dynamics of developmental governance as well as social, economic, and infrastructural – engineering. It is based on this that my campaign mantra is anchored on: “TheBiggThingsComing” which speaks to the common yearnings and aspirations of most of our citizens in Plateau State.

“I am very mindful of the place of women, children, and people living with disabilities. I did not mention them separately because I hold the view of our equality; the task now is to secure the ticket of our great party, the APC…”

The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Sylvanus Namang commended the bold step taken by the aspirant, noting that the Governorship seat has eluded Mangu people for over 40 years, hence it is time for them to unite and produce the next Governor in the state.

He urged citizens to ensure they have their PVC to enable them to vote during the 2023 elections.