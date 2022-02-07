By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – OLOMORO community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, was Monday, thrown into confusion as an elderly woman was reportedly matcheted to dead by a suspected ruitualist.

The deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained at press time, it was gathered, was sleeping in her house in the Ukoli quarter of the community when she met with her untimely death.

Sources said the woman said to be in her eighties, was found in a pool of her own blood in the early hours of today with some parts of her body missing.

The development caused pandamonium in the area as women thronged the streets of the community protesting the gruesome murder of the octagenarian.

“The woman was killed this morning and the community is accusing a boy of killing her because they found the woman’s handbag in his possession.

“On seeing the bag with him, they beat the boy to stupour. In the process, the police came in and put the situation under control,” a source who craved anonymity, said.

Another source lanented that “It is painful that these days, people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of killings here and there majorly for ritual purposes. The government now can no longer guarantee citizens security of their lives and properties.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr Bright Edafe said: “A woman was killed but none of her body part was missing.”

Saying that the police had deposited the body of the woman in the mortuary, Edafe noted that “from what we discovered, the suspect that killed the woman is mentally deranged.”

Vanguard News Nigeria