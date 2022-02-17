.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has condemned the incessant bloody clashes between the Ezza and Effium people of Benue and Ebonyi states, which have claimed many lives across the divide.

Consequently, the upper chamber has urged the military or the police to establish a secure base at the boundary between the two warring communities for required peace as a matter of urgency.

The Senate asked the Ministry of Defence, the Police and other security agencies to intensify efforts towards nipping in the bud, the increasing security challenges and continued carnages in Benue and other parts of the country.

The resolutions of the Senate, yesterday, were a sequel to a motion, “Incessant bloody clash between bordering communities of Benue and Ebonyi states: urgent need for Senate intervention,” sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

The Senate urged the National Boundary Commission to exercise its powers as enshrined under Section 7 of the National Boundary Commission Act, to define and delineate boundaries between the Ezza and Effium in accordance with the delineation instrument or document established for that purpose so as to bring to an end to the boundary issues between the two communities.

The upper chamber also called on the National Emergency Management Agency to quickly mobilise relief and rehabilitation materials to families of victims and displaced Ezza people in the recent attacks.

Presenting the motion, Moro noted that human existence on earth is primarily hinged on life, adding that respecting, protecting and placing value on the sanctity of human life is the only way for mankind to continue to exist.

Moro, who attributed the discovery of mineral resources in the area as what has aggravated the communal clashes, said the entire Ezza community had been sacked by the latest clash as over 30 persons were killed within 24 hours.

“The border community is now a ghost town as people moved away from their ancestral homes becoming refugees in a foreign land,” he said.

