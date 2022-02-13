The Imo state born philanthropist and beauty queen, Isabella Okafor has completed a 3-days charity project for aged citizens and indigent widows in her local community in Imo state, from 30th-31st December, 2021 & 30th January, 2022 respectively.

The project which was tagged, “DoortodoorChristmasoutreach” was launched through her foundation, Queen Isabella Okafor initiative(QIOI). A home visitation to senior citizens between the ages of 90-100 years and above with foods items, fabrics, toiletries, cash gifts and ample time to celebrate and make them happy for the season.

Some of the locations covered so far includes: Umualum, Nekede, Owerri West,Nneise Ihitte, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Mpam, Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise, Umuibezim, Okponkume, Ahiazu Mbaise, Umuosinta Amuzi, Obowo and Ndiuhu Amuzi Obowo. She also reached out to the indigent widows in Eziama-Orodo in Mbaitolu L.G.A all in Imo State.

A big heart that has birthed many kind gestures; Isabella added that she was moved to embark on the project due to her fondness for elderly people.

“Not having the opportunity to create moments with my grandparents, I love to care and cater for the aged in my little ways that goes a long to keep a lasting memory” the Ada Imo pageant winner, said.

Isabella recalled one of her visits to her fellow parishioners, a nearly 100 years old woman whom she donated several gifts items and also help refurbished her home, to her great delight.

“Mama Theresa is from Nekede Owerri West and a fellow parishioner where i worship at St Paul’s Catholic Parish Umualum Nekede, Owerri West, Imo State”.

She continues,” I usually drop her off at her house most Sundays after Mass. So during one of my foundation’s post-lockdown outreaches, I visited her home to donate some food items and a little cash token for her welfare to my bewilderment I discovered she was completely neglected and lacked Care. Since then Mama Theresa has always been on my mind to reach out to every now and then in my own little way.

“She’s far over 90 according to her during my last visit to her before the refurbishment began. She has 4 surviving children out of 9 and grand children but seemed to be left alone in her 1 room apartment within the ‘face me- I face you’ house built by her late husband with no convenience or bathroom of which She got adapted to and rarely pays proper attention to her hygiene.

“Her positive energy, and cheerfulness attracted some kindhearted donors who changed her mattress and asked that I get her food items.

“I thought it would be more beautiful if we coloured her world, reason why we embarked on the refurbishment”, she added.

Isabella is therefore calling on concerned citizens who love to impact and engage in an initiative that drives love, creates happiness and cater for the wellbeing of the less privileged to join the movement of the foundation.