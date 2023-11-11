Live Updates: Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

Good morning to you and welcome to Vanguard, the dependable news source. Today is the off-cycle governorship election in three states — Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

After over one year of preparation, the stage is finally set.

We’ll, as usual, bring you live updates on the elections from across the states in exciting briefs, pictures and videos.

In October 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, released the timetable for the elections.

The tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State will end on January 14, 2024. Those of Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa will end on January 26, 2024, and February 13, 2024, respectively.

The three governors are facing the political battles of their lives. While Diri and Uzodimma are fighting for re-election, Bello is battling to get his anointed candidate, Usman Ododo, elected.

Voters in these states will be making choices among 52 governorship candidates . Of these, 50 are males.

Furthermore, there are 45 deputy governorship candidates, while seven are females.

The voters

Bayelsa

For Bayelsa State election, there are 1,056,862 registered voters. However, those with PVCs are 1,017,613. Uncollected PVCs are 39,249, while the number of parties contesting is 16.

There are two female governorship candidates and five female deputy governorship candidates.

Imo

In Imo State, below is how it is:

*Registered voters: 2,419,922

*Uncollected PVCs: 101,003

*Voters with PVCs: 2,318,919

*Number of parties contesting: 18

*Two female deputy governorship candidates running.

Kogi

*Registered voters 1,932,654

*Uncollected PVCs 107,715

*Voters with PVCs 1,824,939

*Number of parties contesting 18

*Five female deputy governorship candidates

For this Bayelsa Imo Kogi election, stay with us for from-the-scene updates…