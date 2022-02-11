.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has denied writing Osun State Government demanding N20 million to finance his wedding ceremony.

The traditional ruler stated this through his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the letter did not emanate from the palace, adding that the palace read the letter with total dismay.

He said, “We read with total dismay a letter purportedly said to emanate from the palace of Oluwo of Iwoland seeking financial assistance on his personal affairs, wedding.

“While we commend the enlightened public for their sense of fair judgement, we want to categorically state it that the letter is fake and did not emanate from the palace of Oluwo.

“The said letter lacks the basic in-house style of Oluwo’s palace correspondence.

“ Oluwo always appends his personal signature while writing the government.

“Equally, the font in the letter is not our official style. On the said date on the letter, Oluwo was not in the state up till now.

“And his secretary has no audacity, whatsoever to sign on behalf of His Majesty while communicating with the government.

“The letter was orchestrated by mischievous people, whose mission is to discredit the palace.

“Marriage is a personal affair. There is no marriage venture too big for Oluwo to finance on his own.

“Those circulating such should exercise caution. Queen is coming but not in the haste of the public demand.

“We enjoin reasonable individuals to get their facts before jumping on the bandwagon.”

Similarly, the state government said the letter was the handiwork of mischief makers, who wanted to bring the governor and the government on a collision course as the gubernatorial election draws nearer.

A statement by Commissioner For Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said that the state government would not be disturbed or distracted by the development.

She said, “We are aware that the Oluwo has denied writing the letter and as a government, it is important to stop those making negative insinuations in their tracks

“This fresh attempt by mischief makers to bring the governor and the government on a collision course with the citizens did not come as a surprise especially as the state draws closer to its gubernatorial primaries and election.

“The community of sadists are increasing the tempo of their shameless propaganda machine. However, this is another dead-on-arrival plot.

“For starters, it is an established fact that this is a government that has put the welfare of its citizens ahead of personal or group interests.

” It is also established that Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola is a prudent manager of resources, who is focused on the development of Osun and everything that translates to the public good.

“Specifically, the people of Iwoland are happy with this government for looking in their direction after years of neglect and they eloquently expressed their pleasure with the governor when he visited Iwo Federal Constituency last week.

“Of course, we knew the unprecedented crowd that welcomed the governor would give the sadists sleepless nights but this resort to blackmail is low, even for them.

“These mischief makers have come up empty again and all their attempts will come to nothing.

“We will not be disturbed or distracted by the noise of political miscreants whose only job is to grab their phones, get on social media every morning to cause bad blood.

“We implore the good people of Osun to ignore all insinuations targeted at maligning this governor and government.

“We can see through the thin veneer of those who out of desperation will do anything to get the attention of Osun people.

”We know they are running out of oxygen, but we will not descend to their level.”

NAN reports that the traditional ruler had allegedly said in a letter addressed to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and dated Feb. 8, that he needed N20 million financial support for a wedding ceremony.

