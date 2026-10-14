Nigerian newspapers review: APC drafts Accord, APGA, PDP men into Tinubu’s campaign

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including leading opposition figures and governors in President Bola Tinubu’s re-election council, in spite of strong pushback from sections of the party.

Another headline features the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that despite Nigeria’s economic growth and status as an energy exporter, the cost of living remained high, leaving many Nigerians struggling to meet their basic needs.

Vanguard reports that the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities recommended the dismissal of a petition against Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), citing the failure of the petitioners to provide evidence to substantiate their allegations.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that President Tinubu urged the judiciary to close procedural loopholes exploited by politically exposed persons and organised criminal networks to delay or frustrate corruption trials, and called for reforms to strengthen the prosecution of financial and economic crimes.

The Punch reports that nine days after a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, the wreckage and bodies of the 25 victims remain unrecovered, raising fears of a public health crisis as residents complain of an increasingly offensive stench from the crash site.

Lastly, The Nation reports that politicians under the aegis of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) said Tinubu’s performance in the last three years would earn him massive votes in the North in the 2027 general election.

Vanguard News