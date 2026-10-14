Plateau attacks: Three killed, two injured, 114 cattle rustled

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Three persons have been killed, two others injured and 114 cattle rustled in separate incidents reported in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State in the past few days.

The incidents also involved the killing of two cattle and the destruction of crops and farmlands, according to separate statements issued by the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, and the Mwaghavul Youth Movement, MYM, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday.

The BYM, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, said 114 cattle were rustled in Wereng, Riyom LGA, between October 6 and 12, 2026, while a 42-year-old man, David Danjuma, was killed.

The association said the cattle were rustled by gunmen suspected to be terrorists, adding that the incident resulted in Danjuma’s death.

It also reported the killing of James Joro Dung, 48, at Tafan, Barkin Ladi LGA, on October 13, adding that two of his cattle were killed during the incident.

The association expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and called for investigations into the killings and the recovery of the rustled cattle.

It also called for improved security in vulnerable communities, including increased surveillance along routes where attacks had been reported and adequate protection for farmers ahead of the harvest season.

The BYM further commended the establishment of Department of State Services (DSS) camps in vulnerable communities, urging the authorities to provide adequate funding and equipment and expand their operations where necessary.

Meanwhile, the Mwaghavul Youth Movement reported the killing of Dauda Shamaki, 65, during an attack on Nchiya community in Mangu LGA on Monday night.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Tubwot Joël Sunday, on behalf of its President, Comr. Jonathan Kyesmang Yusuf, the group said, a security operative, was shot and injured around Aloghom community earlier that day.

According to the statement, the incident occurred after cattle allegedly entered farmlands and destroyed crops belonging to local farmers.

The group said gunmen later invaded Nchiya community, where two men keeping watch at a local vigilance point were attacked with firearms and machetes.

The statement said, “Tragically, the attack led to the untimely death of Mr. Dauda Shamaki, aged 65, one of the two men keeping vigil. The second vigilant narrowly escaped.”

The Movement also alleged that two of the attackers wore uniforms belonging to security operatives and called for an investigation to establish their identities and determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

It said, “While there is no concrete evidence yet that security operatives provided cover for the attackers, the presence of individuals in uniform among the attackers is highly suspicious and must be thoroughly investigated.”

The group urged the Plateau State Government and other security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that anyone found responsible was brought to justice.

Both organisations urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and avoid reprisals or the circulation of unverified information.