Champions League: Can Anyone Stop PSG From Winning Three in a Row?

Winning the Champions League requires an outstanding team, excellent coaching and a little luck at the right moments. Winning it twice? That proves the first victory was no accident.

Winning it three times in a row? Paris Saint-Germain would instantly have a claim to be one of the greatest teams in the competition’s modern history.

Is PSG Still the Standard?

There’s a reason that PSG are one of the favourites to win the Champions League at 6.50 with BetKing; they’re the consensus pick to retain their UCL title with only Barcelona (5.00) ranked above them.

Those odds reflect how close the leading contenders appear to be, but PSG still have the most important advantage: they know how to win the competition. Their recent success was built on overall team quality, but their attack separated them from everyone else. Last season, PSG created chances in different ways, could score from a variety of sources and introduce match-winners from the bench at will.

With an attacking core of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and the recently signed trio of Mika Godts, Ferran Torres and Maghnes Akliouche, they have enough firepower to outscore just about anyone as they look to become just the second team to win the Champions League three times in a row.

Arsenal’s Missing Marquee Attacker

The Gunners are one of PSG’s closest challengers, but their summer business will be examined carefully if they fall short again.

With Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli departing the Emirates, the North Londoners had a three-man shortlist of marquee attackers they hoped to sign. Vinicius Jr. (who resigned with Real Madrid), Morgan Rodgers (who opted to join Chelsea) and Julian Alvarez (who Atleti simply refused to let go) were all admired by Mikel Arteta but couldn’t land. That decision may prove sensible if their existing forwards continue to deliver. If the goals start to dry up however, the chance to upgrade their attack could prove costly

Arsenal already possess the defence, midfield control, tactical organization and squad cohesion required to win the Champions League. Whether they have enough match-winners in attack remains the unresolved part of the equation.

Real Madrid’s European Heritage & Barcelona’s Firepower

Real Madrid can never be dismissed from this competition.

Other clubs may arrive in better form or with more balanced teams, but Madrid possess a relationship with the Champions League that regularly defies conventional analysis.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are household names who guarantee goals, while Jose Mourinho has been brought in to manage this star-studded squad. Can the Portuguese legend refind his old magic? We’ll see.

Elsewhere in Spain, Barcelona are chomping at the bit to win a sixth UCL title and will believe that this is their season after an electric start to the season. Despite missing out on primary attacking target, Julian Alvarez, the Catalan side has faced few issues in attack with 31 goals scored in the La Liga and just seven conceded (in 7 games).

The UCL is a different proposition than the La Liga, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are priced at 8.00 and 5.00 respectively to win the coveted trophy with BetKing.

The Difficulty of Winning Three

PSG began the campaign as favourites, but winning three consecutive Champions Leagues is extraordinarily difficult. Injuries, suspensions, an unfortunate draw or one poor away performance can undo an entire season. Their opponents have also spent the summer studying the system that conquered Europe twice.

PSG and Barcelona appear to have the best attack. Arsenal and Real Madrid are right behind them, two teams nobody wants to face when the knockout rounds begin. Then, of course, we have Manchester City and Bayern Munich who have two of the most lethal strikers in the world in Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

For now, the champions deserve their position at the top of the market. Will they remain there until the final? We’re about to find out over the course of an exciting season!

BetKing customers can explore Champions League outright markets and upcoming match options as the competition returns.

Odds are subject to change. Please bet responsibly. 18+.