The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has said there is no pathway to victory for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, in the 2027 general election.

Ezeokenwa stated this during an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, arguing that it was in the strategic interest of the South-East to align with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said APGA would work to persuade people in the region to support Tinubu rather than focus on projecting the number of votes Anambra State could deliver to the president.

“For me, it’s not about bandying about figures. It is about presenting our people with the fact, the truth, the bitter truth, as it were, that in this election — for me, I can say that as painful as it is — there is no pathway for the victory of our so-called brother (Peter Obi) in this election,” Ezeokenwa said.

He added that supporting Tinubu was the better strategic option for the Igbo people, stressing that it reflected APGA’s position ahead of the election.

“It is better in our strategic interest as Ndigbo for us to align with the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu currently. That is what APGA stands for. That is where APGA stands, and we are going to do everything possible to convince our people why they need to vote for the candidacy,” he said.

The APGA chairman’s remarks come amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo named as the coordinator for the state in Tinubu’s presidential campaign council.

Soludo, who is a member of APGA, has been among the prominent opposition figures whose roles in the campaign have drawn attention to the party’s position on the presidential contest.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election. He is now seeking the presidency under the NDC ahead of the 2027 polls.