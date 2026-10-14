Nigerian man, Adebayo arrested in Canada after exposing self to three victims

A Nigerian man has been arrested in Canada after allegedly exposing himself to three victims in separate incidents aboard Toronto’s public transit system.

The suspect, identified as Adebayo Maoli, 28, of Toronto, is facing one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecent act, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police said the first incident occurred on September 1 at about 3 p.m. aboard a southbound Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train at King Station.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to two victims before leaving the train after they activated the security alarm.

In a separate incident on October 3, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the accused allegedly followed a person who had alighted from a subway train at College Station.

Investigators said both individuals boarded an escalator, where the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the victim.

“The victim verbally confronted the accused, who fled the area,” the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.

Maoli was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on October 9.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.