By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has shown its commitment to collaborate with Vitapur Nigeria Limited to promote local contend for sustainable development of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

The company largely sources raw materials locally, but it’s operation is hampered by high tariff on the few imported materials.

As part of Vitapur’s drive to enable building professionals have a first-hand knowledge of its products and services, the company invited members of the Innovation Committee of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch to its Lagos Plant recently.

Speaking at the facility tour, the Chairman, Innovation Committee, NSE, Ikeja Branch, of Engr. Nimot Muili commended Vitapur for its giant stride in the production of modern building materials and expressed his Committee’s willingness to collaborate with the company to educate Nigerians on the relevance of patronizing local content for sustainable development of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

“ The main purpose of our visit is in line with the vision of the Nigerian Society of Engineers especially Ikeja Branch. We collaborate with organizations to enrich our members in terms of professional knowledge of the trends in the industry. We have also noticed that Vitapur focuses on sustainable development through its local content policy which increases output and create job opportunities.

Theme for Ikeja Branch Innovation Committee is “Building a Sustainable City” and there is a need to for collaboration in this regard since Vitapur is well known for supporting the global initiative of Green Environment through our insulation products which conserve energy and also protect humans from direct heat radiation from the sun.

“We should collaborate for exchange of technical know-how, awareness for engineers on technology transfer and also improve local content development in production and operation of value chain. We should also create awareness on internship and employment opportunities in the society. “ Muili said.

The General Manager, Vitapur Nigeria Limited, Yemi Mofikoya noted that collaboration between Vitapur and the Society of Engineers would be mutually beneficial in this period when the government was emphasizing local content for sustainable growth and development of our economy.

In his Presentation, Mofikoya stated that Vitapur had capability to manufacture Rigid polyurethane foam and Coldchains solutions.

“The coldchains solution such as the insulated boxes, insulated tricycles, coldrooms/blast freezer, Insulated Trucks are manufactured in Vitapurs ” Mofikoya said.

Earlier in his presentation, Vitapur’s Technical and Strategy Manager, Kehinde Akintayo explained that Vitapur had been able to implement the use of environmental friendly blowing agent which the Federal Ministry of Environment is really pushing.