…Declares for Abia governorship

By Steve Oko

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the new Electoral Bill signed into law by President Muhamnadu Buhari, has ended the era of rigging in the Nigeria electoral system.

Senator Abaribe who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia said the New Electoral Act would usher in the era of transparency and credibility in Nigeria elections.

“The game has changed, t will no longer be business as usual in the ways and means that elections are won.

“You can’t rig anymore. If you want to win, you win very well.”

The former Deputy Governor said that Section 84 of the Electoral Act which provides for electronic voting and transmission of results had put paid to rig.

Senator Abaribe who was at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP formally declared his intention to contests in the Abia governorship race.

He urged the PDP to ensure it gives its party to ” a winnable candidate”, assuring that if given the opportunity, he would not discriminate against any section of the state.

He advised PDP of giving its ticket to the unpopular candidates if the party would remain the ruling party in the state.

Abia PDP Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere, in his response, lauded Senator Abaribe for remaining a strong voice for the party, and for his numerous interventions.

Okere promised that the party would provide equal opportunity to all aspirants.

By this, Senator Abaribe from Abia South is the second aspirant to formally declare for the governorship race in PDP after Senator Emma Nwaka from Abia North.

