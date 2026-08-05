Lagos professors earn less than secondary school principals – ASUU

…Decries alleged starvation wages, tax burden, victimisation

..Demands implementation of 2025 agreement, reinstatement of sacked leaders

By Esther Onyegbula & Ifunanya Ndigwe

LAGOS — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has alleged that senior professors in Lagos State-owned universities now earn less in monthly remuneration than secondary school principals in the state’s public service.

The union described the situation as a reflection of the declining welfare of academics, while accusing the Lagos State Government of failing to implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement, subjecting lecturers to what it called “starvation wages,” increased tax deductions and alleged victimisation of union leaders.

The allegations were made on Wednesday during an emergency joint press conference by ASUU branches in Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), held at the ASUU Secretariat, LASU, Ojo.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Oluwaseun Babalola, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently implement the 2025 agreement in the state-owned universities.

He said the government’s failure to implement the agreement, eight months after its agreed commencement date of January 1, 2026, had worsened the condition of academic staff.

“We have invited you today to draw the attention of the Lagos State Government, the people of Lagos State, and indeed all Nigerians to the continued failure of the State Government to implement the provisions of the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement in its three public universities, despite the mutually agreed commencement date of January 1, 2026,” Babalola said.

To support the union’s claim on salary disparity, Babalola displayed what he described as a payslip of a secondary school principal showing a monthly earning of N799,000, insisting that no professor in LASU currently earns such an amount.

He also criticised increased tax deductions on lecturers despite the non-implementation of the new salary structure.

“Somebody that is already complaining of what he is earning is not enough. You are increasing your deduction,” he said.

Babalola added that associate professors and professors were paying over N120,000 monthly in tax deductions from salaries he described as inadequate.

The union also demanded the unconditional reinstatement of five ASUU-LASU executives dismissed between seven and nine years ago, alleging that they were punished for their union activities.

The affected officials include former Chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi; Vice Chairman, Dr. Suenu; Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu; Assistant Secretary, Dr. Oyekan; and Treasurer, Dr. (Mrs.) Sonibare.

Babalola alleged that the affected officials were subjected to disciplinary actions over issues connected to their union activities.

Also speaking, ASUU-LASUED Chairman, Dr. Victor Akinola, said internal mechanisms for addressing grievances within the universities had become ineffective.

He alleged that complaints from unions to governing councils and relevant authorities often received no attention, leaving lecturers without effective channels for redress.

Akinola also alleged that threats from management had created an atmosphere of fear on campuses, discouraging some lecturers from participating in union activities.

Similarly, ASUU-LASUSTECH Chairman, Comrade Murisiku Onigemo, blamed irregular promotion exercises for low morale among academic staff.

He said promotion processes had not consistently followed established guidelines, affecting staff motivation and institutional growth.

The union called on the Lagos State Government to immediately implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU Agreement in all state-owned universities from January 1, 2026, address outstanding welfare issues, reinstate the dismissed ASUU-LASU leaders and stop what it described as victimisation of union officials.