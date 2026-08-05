Kalu commends Tinubu’s military salary increase, urges troops to uphold professionalism

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a salary increase for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, described the decision as a timely demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of troops who defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

The former Abia State governor, in a statement on Wednesday via his official social media handle, said the welfare of military personnel should remain a national priority, considering the sacrifices they make in combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

President Tinubu recently approved a salary review of between 30 and 80 per cent for military personnel, with the new structure expected to take effect from September 1. The adjustment is projected to benefit about 250,000 personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, while increasing the Federal Government’s annual military wage bill by an estimated N264 billion.

Kalu said the decision reflected an understanding that those responsible for protecting the nation deserve improved welfare.

“The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces deserves commendation. It reflects an understanding that the welfare of those who defend our nation should remain a priority,” he said.

The former Senate Whip noted that improving the welfare of security personnel was not only a moral obligation but also a strategic investment in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

He urged members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining professionalism, fairness and respect for citizens’ rights in the discharge of their duties.

“As this important gesture is being implemented, I encourage our military and other security agencies to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving Nigerians with courage, professionalism, fairness and respect for human dignity,” Kalu stated.

He stressed that national security remained the foundation for economic growth, unity and sustainable development, expressing optimism that the improved welfare package would boost the morale and operational effectiveness of troops.

“A secure nation is the foundation of economic growth, national unity and sustainable development. With improved welfare, renewed commitment and the support of all Nigerians, I believe we can continue to make meaningful progress in securing our country,” he added.

Kalu reaffirmed his support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare, capacity and readiness of Nigeria’s security personnel, while praying for peace, stability and progress in the country.