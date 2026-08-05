Senator Onawo defects to APM, declares for Nasarawa guber seat

Sen. Mohammed Onawo, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, has defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Onawo, who disclosed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Lafia, also declared his intention to run for the governorship seat in Nasarawa state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the senator was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

He later dumbed the PDP and joined the ADC.

Onawo cited manipulation and undemocratic process that characterised the ADC governorship primaries in the state as reason for his defection.

The added that his defection followed a wider consultation with the elders, political associates and critical stakeholders across the state.

“This move is driven by the need for a new platform that aligns with my vision of inclusive governance, grassroots development and the unity in Nasarawa state,”he said.

Onawo, who described the ADC governorship primaries in state as a ‘sham’, added that the process was worse than what made him left PDP.

“I am not a forensic expert, but by physical examination, the whole result of the governorship primaries of the ADC was written by one person.

“There was no deliberate effort by the party to address the anomaly; I felt such a place is not a home I should remain.

“I was ready to accept the outcome and work for the party if there was a leveled playing ground for the candidates. But the result was manipulated with impunity.

“I have served our people diligently in the senate, and I believe the time has come to take that service to a higher level.

“After due consultation, I have decided to pitch my tent with APM and to answer the call to contest for the governorship of Nasarawa state in 2027,” he said.

Onawo, who said that Nasarawa was in dire need of a leader who understands the diversity of the people, promised to unite all ethnic and religious groups if elected.

The senator, who said that his wealth of political experience, legislative exposure, and a strong grassroots structure, had naturally placed him ahead of the governorship candidates of other political parties.

“As a two-term member of the House of Representatives, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and now a senator, I have built alliances across the state and beyond.

“Therefore, I have all the experience and credentials to be the next governor of the state,” he said.

The senator promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected, adding that his administration would focus on delivering prosperity to every Nasarawa citizen.

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conducts a free, fair and credible election in 2027.