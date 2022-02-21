By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will on Tuesday, arraign a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged complicity in a N2.9billion fraud.

Okorocha, who piloted affairs of Imo state from 2011 to 2019, will take his plea before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo.

He will be docked alongside a chieftain of the All Progressive, APC, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies- Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

EFCC, in a 17-count charge it entered before the court, alleged that the Defendants, conspired and diverted public funds into private accounts for their personal use.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.

It alleged that the Defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and diverted same into accounts of private firms.

It will be recalled that Okorocha who is currently the Senator representing Imo West, had recently declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

