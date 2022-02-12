…..I want to step in Buhari’s shoes, but not step on his toes

ABEOKUTA – The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo to seek for his royal blessings on his ambition to vye for the position of the President in 2023.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said, he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his Presidential ambition in order not to step on his toes.

Tinubu said, his aim was not to create bad blood between him and Buhari, saying “he did not want to offend Buhari by “pulling the carpet from his feet”.

It would be recalled that the two-term governor of Lagos State had during his visit to Buhari in Aso Rock Villa in January, declared his ambition to succeed him in 2023.

He later said that he would be consulting with Nigerians and the international friends about his ambition.

Tinubu who arrived the Ake palace at 4.35pm went straight into private meeting with the monarch.

He had earlier paid similar visit to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona at his Ijebu-Ode palace.

Addressing the monarch after the meeting, Tinubu said, he decided to express his intention to Buhari following calls from his supporters and friends to run for President.

“I told the President that I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes, but not step on his toes”.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my Presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that”.

Tinubu said, he had served as a Senator at a young age, as a governor and he was actively involved in Nigeria’s return to civil rule, but his aim is to become the President of Nigeria.

He said, “I call this visit a courtesy call. I have contested with the support of the people for Senate and I won at youngest age ever. I have been governor, I clocked 50 on the seat of governor”.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democratic rule, before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President, I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone”.

“The people said, this time around, I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that, we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet”.

Explaining the reason for his visit, Tinubu said, he had come to seek the permission of the monarch to contest for President and to also seek the monarch’s blessing.

He told the monarch, “I want to seek the permission of the kabiyesi, I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs”.

“I’m here to tell you (Alake) that, I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want to become the President.”

The monarch in his response prayed that, Tinubu will achieve his ambition.

He expressed optimism that, if Tinubu becomes the President, Nigeria would be better for it.