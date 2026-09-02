Mutfwang approves fresh appointments, names 14 liaison officers

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the appointment of a Chairman, members of commissions, a Senior Special Assistant and 14 Liaison Officers across various parts of the state.

The appointments, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Samuel Jatau, are part of efforts to strengthen the machinery of government, enhance institutional effectiveness and improve service delivery.

Among those appointed is Rt. Hon. Titus Alams as Chairman of the Plateau State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Others are Mrs. Sarah Buge, appointed Executive Secretary of the Plateau Water Sector Regulatory Commission; Mrs. Felicia Raymond Dabo, Commissioner II, Local Government Service Commission; and Hon. Kenpiya Best, Senior Special Assistant on School Feeding Programme.

The Governor also approved the appointment of Emmanuel Nyam Pate as Liaison Officer for Jos East; Bldr. Moses Danang, Qua’an Pan North; Longji Kefas Kabang, Mangu North East; Patience Danjuma, Barkin Ladi; and Hon. Yusha’u Abubakar Mazadu, Jos North North.

Others are Douglas Jang, Jos North West; Selcang Goladi, Langtang North North; Bongkur Kargwark Gabriel, Langtang North Central; Nandet Karfa, Langtang South; Ayuba Dalyop Mandung, Jos South; Godwin Bedir, Kanke; and Benjamin Gofup, Pankshin North.

The statement said the appointments were aimed at consolidating the administration’s governance structure and ensuring effective implementation of government policies and programmes across various sectors and local government areas.

Governor Mutfwang congratulated the appointees and urged them to deploy their experience, expertise, dedication and commitment in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He charged them to uphold the principles of accountability, transparency and professionalism