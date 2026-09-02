18-yr-old arrested over alleged plot to kidnap Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was among 26 wealthy individuals allegedly targeted in a kidnapping plot uncovered by French authorities.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the alleged plot was orchestrated by an 18-year-old identified as Clement L, who was reportedly directing activities from prison using two mobile phones.

The individuals targeted allegedly included footballers, rappers, wealthy businessmen, jewelers and other high-profile figures.

According to the report, authorities discovered the names and addresses of the 26 targets on phones seized by prison guards. Mbappe was reportedly among those identified on the list.

Clement L had previously been placed in pre-trial detention over allegations relating to pimping and organised robbery.

He had also been jailed for armed robbery after being identified as one of two men involved in an attack on a watchmaker in Paris.

Despite being held in custody, he allegedly continued issuing instructions through Snapchat under the alias “Lester Z”.

A source close to the investigation told Le Parisien that the contents of the two phones seized from the teenager were “highly revealing”.

“He also wanted to go after a rapper and the footballer Kylian Mbappe,” the source said.

The teenager reportedly denied being the mastermind behind the plot when questioned by authorities and asked to be released from solitary confinement.

He told investigators that he had dropped out of school while studying for a vocational qualification in cooking but wanted to resume his studies and become a chef.

His request was rejected, with authorities ruling that he should remain in solitary confinement as investigations into the alleged kidnapping plot continue.

Vanguard News