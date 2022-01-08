By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Renewal Charismatic Ministries International, Pastor Lazarus Mouka told a growing crowd of worshippers at the repackaged annual Mgbidi Crusade at the opening of the 4-day International Crusade at the Lord’s Chosen headquarters, Odofin Park Estate, by Ijesha Bus Stop, off Oshodi Apapa expressway, Lagos State which commenced on Thursday that the divine mandate of evangelising 10 billion souls is ongoing.

He enjoined all those present that the ministry will not relent on the mandate, adding that the soul winning project is very important because it does not please God for any human to perish due to lack of knowledge.

There was tumultuous roar from the crowd of worshippers present as the hundreds of thousands of the increasing congregation reacted to the statement as the Voice of the Cross Maestro, Evangelist Laz and Emma, Foreign Mission Choirs, Duet Sisters, Chosen National Choir, Public Relations Choir and Campus Choir are among the musical groups thrilled the enthusiastic congregation who are familiar with the tunes.

Participants who came from different parts of the world could not hold their joy, as they sang and danced to the glory of God even some freely rumored that Mgbidi residents pleaded and wrote petitions to the leadership of the Church to return the annual crusade to the local government in Oru West of Imo State. According to them the yearly extravaganza was a veritable source of development economic wise and some others.

Muoka admonished all the faithful to God and bring all their problems and challenges to Him in fasting, prayer and supplication. He insisted that no matter the situation, what God has determined, shall be done.

The Lagos repackaged venue, which may not be able to contain the thousands of participants, as many were still trooping in from many states across the country and places to perform what they have described as an annual ritual for spiritual cleansing and purification at the beginning of every year.

The growing crowd at the headquarters Church were tremendous at the wonders of God after the effervescent interventionist and deliverance prayers of the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Those whom God gracefully delivered from their various spiritual and health challenges during the last year’s crusade at Mgbidi, Imo State enthusiastically testified to the goodness of God and intervention in their lives.

One of them is Pastor Otunowo Omotokhai whose prostate cancer and protruded stomach disappeared, after the deliverance prayer from General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Muoka. Omotokhai who went to Mgbidi crusade from his home town in Edo State, thanked God for giving him victory over his health challenges last year.

Mr Chigozie Okezie testified that the spirit of death was rolled away in his life as he was also rescued from armed robbers after declaring that he was a Chosen.

Mrs Godwin Ruth got a female child after three male children. Her family was also made landlord.

A woman from Auchi in Edo State, testified that her hunch back of 45 years disappeared at the last year’s Mgbidi crusade.

Brother Uchenna Ezebuilo, joined Chosen in 2008 through cable.

In July, 2019 armed robbers stormed his residence in Ghana, tried to kill him, but could not because he declared that he was a Chosen.

Also one Vincent Owoh from United Kingdom recovered his luggage that he forgot in UK airport after engaging in fervent prayers to God of the Chosen for safe recovery the luggage. He testified that what surprised him was that nothing was missing inside the luggage.

Mr Lawrence Obiora who was delivered from the spirit of death and stammering also testified the goodness and favour of God into him.

During the deliverance session, a 14-year old boy who stammers, spoke instantly.

Also a couple who were afflicted same day with stroke got instant healing.

