“This is my commandment: Love each other just as I have loved you.”

-John 15:12

Neighborliness and the virtue of helpfulness are preached widely through the Bible. Being devout followers and believers of the Gospel, the Christians from the V1 Church celebrate these teachings with all their hearts, working towards ensuring that everyone is leading life in a good way, as intended by the higher power.

The world is struggling with issues of poverty, crime, and illiteracy. Some are more privileged than others and at least have their basic needs of food, shelter, and clothing met, if not more. Today, it is the duty of the privileged to take care of the underprivileged. And people of the V1 Church, who consider themselves fortunate, do so with all the love in their hearts.

They believe in doing the charity work that keeps on giving. Along with organizing and executing drives to help people meet their basic needs with their radical generosity, they also strive to empower these underprivileged communities to provide for themselves through education.

Over the years, the disciples of the V1 Church have trained various underprivileged communities to develop a myriad of skills throughout NYC and the neighboring areas, thus creating a larger community based on faith, generosity, and love.

The V1 Church is the house of God for the modern faithful. With teachings that bridge the gap between the old world and the new, the pastors believe in devotion that makes the current world a better place.

This is probably the reason the V1 Church is looked at with reverence as one of the fastest-growing church communities. And with all that they do to bring the best for all the people in the world, their teachings truly need to be looked at by all who seek direction from the Bible’s written word.