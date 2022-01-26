The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) has described comments by a group, name withheld accusing Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state of non-performance as ‘baseless.’

The group had alleged that Governor Ortom had nothing to show throughout his seven years in office, challenging him to declare his achievements (if any) as the council would sponsor free live telecasts of them in at least two national television stations.

COSMBYLA in a statement endorsed by Hon. Goodluck Ibem, Terrence Kuanum, Shittu Waheed, the Coordinator, Tito Zokumor, representing the groups making up the coalition said “Governor Samuel Ortom is a humble man who does not believe in bringing all his tremendous achievements to the media because he believes that public office is an opportunity to render selfless service to humanity.

“If these group mean well for the state as they claim, where were they when murderous terrorists parading as herdsmen were killing and attacking the state from different sides and angles leaving over 1.7 million displaced persons in the State that are presently taken care of by the state government alone without any assistance from the Federal Government which is what obtains in other states in the north-east which has similar challenge of internally displaced persons in their States.

“The statement by this faceless group is to insult and embarrass themselves and not the dynamic governor of Benue state Dr. Samuel Ortom. The media attack clearly shows that they are sponsored by enemies of the state to distract the performing governor of the state who God sent to the people to put smiles on their faces.

“These youths who accepted to embark on this undignified job, may have done so because they don’t understand the dynamics of governance.

“It is only a governor with a heart of gold and wisdom will perform creditably the way Governor Ortom has done with such heavy burden of IDPs and security challenges facing him in the State.

“In Nigeria today, Governor Ortom is a role model given the fact that, he is the only governor in office that speaks truth to power. It is only a man that is sincere to himself and to the people that will be in a position of authority where he is comfortable and has all he wants and still speaks truth to power.

“People with such rare qualities are difficult to find in this present time. Governor Ortom has shown that there are sincere and upright men in power who can be trusted and relied upon.

“Dr. Samuel Ortom has reclaimed Benue state from the hands of certain elements who terrorised the state thereby returning calm and peace to the state which was almost losing its pride of place giving security challenges. This has led to the return of investors and further growth of the state’s GDP, opening a whole lot of economic Vista for SME’s , informal sectors and jobs creation.

“As it stands, the Federal Government has invested over N4 trillion in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, ISWAP and other terrorist groups in Kaduna, Borno, Katsina , Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto and other states in the north and have yet to make a headway in the fight to eliminate these terrorists. But in Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom is using the meager resources at his disposal judiciously to stop the notorious activities of the murderous herdsmen.

“Benue indigenes have witnessed with their very eyes the developmental projects and security exploits of Dr. Samuel Ortom . His good intentions for the betterment of Benue state are not in doubt.

“Good reason and conscience demands that you support a man that is doing well. Governor Ortom has done excellently well in all sectors despite the security challenges confronting him and we urge all and sundry to support him. Those inciting some youth to attack the governor are the true enemies of the State.

“One of the most expensive and essentially pivotal services provided by government to its citizens is security. Governor Ortom has done very well to ensure Benue indigenes and other residents enjoy relative peace and security in the state.

“The governor has ensured that restive youths who would have resorted to crime are empowered; young women/men are trained on various vocational skills. These persons after training are given start-up capitals and equipment related to their area of specialization to start their businesses and vocational callings.

“The Coalition is not a politically affiliated group with any vested interest in governance other than its desire to see to actualisation of democracy and good governance; this said, it is behoveful to even, in the midst of things, to set the record straight so that those not privy to the facts are apprised of same.

“This media brohaha is just the handiwork of few disgruntled elements.

“Governor Samuel Ortom as executive governor of Benue state has proved his mettle. Those attacking the governor should desist from cheap political blackmail and subterfuge and channel their issues, if any legitimate one exists, to the appropriate quarters as posterity watches” the group stated.