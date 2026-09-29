Ogun Police warn against criminal exploitation of 2027 polls

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has warned political actors against allowing criminal elements to exploit the electoral process to cause violence or undermine public safety ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, gave the warning at a two-day workshop on “Elections, Security, the Law, Stakeholders & the Media,” organised by the command in collaboration with the Development Communication Research Centre, DCRC, in Abeokuta.

Ojajuni said elections were not a war but a constitutional process through which citizens choose their representatives, urging political actors to respect the law and ensure that political differences did not degenerate into violence.

He said, “Elections are not a war. They are a constitutional process through which citizens choose representatives. At the end of every election, political opponents remain citizens, neighbours and members of the same society.

“Our collective responsibility is, therefore, to ensure that political differences do not destroy the peace upon which our communities depend.”

The commissioner stressed that election security was a shared responsibility involving security agencies, political parties, electoral officials, the media, observers and citizens.

He said although the police and other security agencies had statutory responsibilities for maintaining public order and providing security before, during and after elections, the success of those responsibilities depended significantly on the conduct and cooperation of all stakeholders.

Ojajuni urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to reject violence, intimidation, thuggery, destruction of property and attacks on electoral personnel or facilities.

“Political parties and their supporters must respect the law. Election officials must discharge their responsibilities professionally and impartially. Observers and monitors must operate within the limits of their mandates, and the media must provide accurate, balanced and responsible information,” he said.

He also appealed to journalists to maintain the highest standards of accuracy, verification, balance and responsible reporting, particularly when reporting security incidents, allegations of electoral malpractice and other sensitive electoral matters.

Speaking at the programme, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun urged the police to remain professional, impartial and fair in the discharge of their duties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (retd.), said the police had a significant role to play in preserving democracy and ensuring free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

He urged police officers to remain above board and discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws.

Abiodun said, “We all need to know that police are a very important component of democracy, and without security, there can be no democracy. That is why it behoves us to have a gathering like this so that we can encourage ourselves, train ourselves and teach ourselves what to do before, during and after the elections.

“We need to equally know that elections are determined sometimes by the reports given by the police. And that is why the responsibility and the roles to be played by the police are very key in the electoral process.

“I want you to know that it is not just a jamboree that we are gathered here for us to eat and drink and then chat, but for us to be able to perform our roles and do it credibly well during the forthcoming elections.

“I want to encourage you that whatever you are going to learn here today, you should leverage on it to make the forthcoming election very peaceful, free and fair, and then acceptable to all.

“You are the face of the people. You are the face of Nigeria. Many things will depend on you. Many things will be determined by your conduct.”

The governor further urged the officers to acquaint themselves with the relevant electoral laws and avoid actions that could contribute to violence.

He said, “So, we want you to be professional in the conduct of this election, in how you are going to manage and secure this particular election. Hence, it is very, very important for you to keep yourself abreast of the electoral laws.

“I want to equally enjoin you that you do not make yourself a catalyst for violence during this election. When you do your work professionally, then people will commend you.

“So please, ensure that you leverage on what you have here today to make the election in Ogun State a very peaceful, free, and fair one.”

Abiodun commended the police command and other partners for organising the workshop, saying the two-day training would further equip security agencies across the state to contribute to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Also speaking, a professor of communication, Chief Fassy Yusuf, who presented the lead paper, said elections were a measure of a state’s democratic maturity and institutional resilience.

Yusuf said the success of the 2027 elections in Ogun State would depend largely on how effectively the police led, coordinated and partnered with relevant state agencies, electoral authorities, the media and civil society organisations.

He recommended that the State Police Command and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security operationalise relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 by establishing unified command protocols across the state’s 20 local government areas ahead of election day.

Other recommendations included clearly defining the operational boundaries of sub-national security outfits, institutionalising early-warning mechanisms and community dialogue, protecting media freedom and ensuring equitable coverage of political activities.

Yusuf also called for specialised human-rights training for security personnel involved in election duties.

According to him, the measures would strengthen coordination among stakeholders, improve public confidence and help prevent disputes and violence during the electoral process.