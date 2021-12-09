Country Ambasador, Young Political Leadership School Africa, Comr. Ugagaoghene Yole, yesterday, charged young people in Nigeria to participate in the stabilization of the country’s democracy through effective participation in the administration of the country.

Yole made the call during a sensitization visit by members of Young Political Leadership School in Africa to Niger Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State,

Ambassador Yole insisted that the only way to set Nigeria on the road of recovery was through effective citizens participation.

He urged them to get involved in the electoral process by exercising their civic responsibilities by voting for credible persons and ensure that they engage government in term of policies and programmes.

The country Ambassador noted that the knowledge acquired from the training he and members of his team received in Liberia, from YPLS by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development and sponsored by Open Society Initiative for West Africa, was impactful.

Also speaking, Special Assistant to the state Governor on Youth Development, Comr. Elvis Akpobi, stressed the need for youth inclusion in the governance of the country.

While commending Naymote Partners for the privileged given to them to make Africa better, he urged the students not to take the training they have received for granted as it would go a long way to better their lives.

In his part, the President of Parliamentarian Club in the school, Nnagozi Lincoln said that he would sustain the visions of YPLS Democratic Club which he said was an addition to their Club.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal, staff and students of the school, the Assistant Head boy of the school, Clement Ikechukwu, commended the team for their efforts, said they would put to into practice what they learnt from the sensitization exercise.

Highlight of the sensitization was the adoption of the YPLS Democratic Club into the already existing Parliamentarian club as well as questions from students.

Other members of the team are Comr. Tomi Akporoghene and Comr. Aliogo Chibuzor.