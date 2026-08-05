Tinubu lauds rescue of 308 kidnap victims in Kwara, Niger

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has warmly welcomed the successful rescue of 308 Nigerian citizens who were abducted in different attacks in Niger and Kwara states.

One hundred and sixty-three of those rescued were abducted from Woro Community in Kaiama LGA, Kwara State, and 145 from Niger State.

The victims were rescued from the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State following a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation by the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), involving personnel from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force.

It was the largest rescue operation ever carried out on the same day by the joint security team.

President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to the leadership and personnel of the security agencies for their bravery, seamless inter-agency collaboration, and dedication, which made the recovery of the victims possible.

“The successful execution of this intelligence-led operation demonstrates the growing efficiency and collaboration among our security services. I commend our gallant men and women in uniform for their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives,” the President stated.

The rescued citizens are receiving first aid and essential medical care at the Medical facility at Wawa Cantonment.

Upon completion of their medical evaluations, they will be formally handed over to their state governments for comprehensive care and reunification with their families.

While applauding the return of the victims, President Tinubu emphasised the imperative of bolstering national security infrastructure to prevent future occurrences.

The President directed security agencies and relevant stakeholders to immediately strengthen early warning mechanisms, enhance community-level intelligence gathering, and improve rapid response capabilities to avert similar incidents across the country.

He reassured all Nigerians that his administration remains steadfast in its resolve to eliminate security threats, protect vulnerable communities, and restore lasting peace across every corner of the nation.