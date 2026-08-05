Infantino offers Morocco World Cup final in exchange for support

Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly attempting to secure Morocco’s backing amid mounting pressure over his leadership and the collapse of a controversial plan involving private investment in World Cup commercial rights.

According to a report by The Mirror, Infantino has allegedly offered Morocco the opportunity to host the 2030 World Cup final at the planned Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca.

The proposed venue, which is expected to have a capacity of 115,000, could reportedly replace Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu as the location for the tournament’s showpiece match.

However, the report claims the alleged offer is conditional on Morocco publicly supporting Infantino as he faces growing criticism and calls for him to leave office.

Infantino is currently in Morocco for meetings with FIFA officials as he attempts to navigate the crisis surrounding his presidency.

Morocco is set to stage the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal and has maintained a strong relationship with Infantino during his time leading FIFA.

That relationship could become increasingly important as the FIFA president attempts to shore up support within the organisation.

The report also claims Infantino is concerned about a perceived decline in backing from Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup.

The reported approach to Morocco comes after Infantino’s controversial plan to bring private investment into the World Cup was abandoned, intensifying scrutiny of his leadership.

Vanguard News