Naymote, ECOWAS, Swedish envoy, others commend Delta govt

Delta participants at the training

The Delta State Government has received accolades at the just concluded Young Political Leadership School, Africa, held recently at the United Nations House, Liberia.

The commendation came from the ECOWAS envoy, the Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Urban Sjöström, and Naymote, organisers of the Young Political Leadership School (YPLS).

According to a statement, the commendations capture the sponsorship of young Deltans to the Leadership School, which shows that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration in Delta State believes in building a better society by developing and equipping youths with leadership skills.

According to one of the delegates, Ambassador Elvis Akpobi, the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLSA) is a leadership training programme that seeks to contribute to the formation of a new generation of character-driven young leaders from Africa who would be answerable and responsive to the needs of their communities.

Akpobi, who is the Executive Director of Not-Too-Young-to-Lead-Initiative, further commended the Delta State Government for the laudable initiative of sponsoring 11 youths in a bid to groom them for excellent political leadership that will benefit the State in the coming years.

He said: “I must say that this is a worthy investment in human capital and this shows the State is blessed with a visionary and a progressive leader.”

The delegates urged other state governments in Nigeria, to take a cue from the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration, adding that to have a peaceful society, government must invest in the growth and welfare of young people.

The Delta State Government sponsored 11 delegates to the YPLS 10th Cohort in Liberia and was led by Amb. Elvis Akpobi, an immediate Special Assistant on Youth Development to the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Ambassador Akpobi is currently the Executive Director, of Not-Too-Young-to-Lead-Initiative.