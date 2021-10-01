Olisa Ifeajika

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, has underscored the importance of youths to the development of any nation.

Ifeajika said that youths were the fulcrum of development of any nation and called on them to shun acts capable of making them prey to vices and criminal activities.

He stated this in Asaba, at the inauguration of the Delta State executive and investiture of Patrons of Revive Africa Initiative, a non-governmental organisation committed to youths’ reorientation and mentorship.

Represented by Mr Nelson Egware, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, Ifeajika commended the founder of the group for his commitment towards sensitisation of youths on patriotism and selfless service.

Speaking on the theme “Ideas For Sustainable Leadership” the governor’s aide said that to be good leaders, youths must learn from the experiences of past leaders to guide their future.

He stressed that youths must equip themselves with requisite skills and knowledge to face future challenges.

Ifeajika particularly charged the young people to be conscious of happenings in their environment and be the change-agents the world needed at these challenging times.

“If you find yourself in a position of leadership, always take decisions in the best interest of the public.

“Today in Nigeria and Africa, we have leadership challenges because we have those in authority masquerading as leaders whereas they are only there for personal aggrandisement.

“As potential leaders, you must learn from the actions, especially your observed failure or weaknesses of our current leaders and challenge yourself, with commitment, to remain focused on doing only those things that can change the society,” he added.

The governor’s spokesman congratulated the new executive members of the organization in Delta and urged them to remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the group.

On his part, Executive Director, Not-Too-Young-To-Lead, Mr Elvis Akpobi, said that the group could only succeed when no one took the glory for successes recorded by a group or team.

He urged members of the executive committee to embrace team work in all their activities and charged them to make a difference even in their little spaces.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director-General of the Group, Mr Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, had stated that the Initiative was committed to advancing good governance by actively mentoring youths on good leadership.

He said that every society needed individuals to grow as the government alone could not develop the society and charged members to remain committed to the ideals of the group.

“As a Pan African progressive movement, Revive Africa Initiative is strongly committed to the revival, sustenance and development of Africa.

“It must be clearly emphasized that this group was founded to address the leadership short-comings of current African leaders.

“We carry out our functions through systematic sensitization, reorientation, mentorship and massive campaigns against corruption and bad leadership as well as advocacy for peace, unity and defense of our unique African heritage,” he stated.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the investiture of Mr Ifeajika as patron of the group and installation of the new executive, with Glen Arigi as Executive Director in charge of Delta, Sylvester Onochie, Director, Delta North; Mele Conget, Director, Delta South, and Oghenemarho Eyanu, Director, Delta Central.