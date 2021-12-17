Twenty years ago, a swimming pool and underfloor heating were considered attractive features for potential home-owners in South Africa.

But in the age of unreliable and costly grid supply of electricity, a house that also offers a solar, energy-saving alternative to the public utility’s stuttering supply of coal-dependent power instantly increases its value – both for property developers and buyers.

Intriguingly, despite South Africa’s abundant sunshine, solar power provides just 1% of its electricity supply – mainly for industries and businesses. This can be traced to solar systems being viewed as expensive and complicated by property developers and home-owners, particularly those in the middle-income sector. However, Johannesburg-based solar power solutions company, WiSolar, is on a mission to change this misconception. The innovative solar company lights the path to on-demand low-cost solar electricity in South Africa.

First, WiSolar embarked on initiatives to make solar power solutions more affordable. Thus, it started offering financing in June 2020. Second, it designed more durable solar power solution. For instance, WiSolar’s Green Digital Utility Solution generates about 12000 Kilowatt hours per annum and its battery can store around 9.6 Kilowatt hours. For an average-sized home, this is more than enough to power the geyser, lights and other household appliances.

Now, in a new initiative, WiSolar is offering property developers the option of a prepaid, decentralized solar electricity system for buildings under construction. By this, the company takes care of the design, permits, maintenance and installation of the solar panel system, while property developers can market solar electricity-powered houses and buildings that dodge the load shedding bullet.

“Just as home-owners expect satellite TV and Wi-Fi when they purchase a new home, we offer a solution that will enable property developers to sell homes with already-installed solar power sources. The home-owners don’t need to go through the hassle of installing solar systems. It’s already done for them,” says WiSolar’s business lead, Amo Marengwa. For the property developers, there are impressive benefits such as improved value of homes that inform better marketing strength and increased income as they get a portion of the recharge tariff.

Also, the company offers local home-owners the option to purchase prepaid solar electricity at affordable rate. “South Africans enjoy the financial security and convenience of the prepaid option. The price of prepaid solar electricity is much lower than what is currently being charged by the public utility, so home-owners can expect significantly lower electricity bills,” explains Marengwa. Marengwa reported that the business is enjoying massive growth in sales across South Africa. By 2025, he hopes to see WiSolar’s system in over 4000 homes.

Meanwhile, WiSolar’s innovative thinking hasn’t gone unnoticed as the company was awarded the African Excellence Award for Best Solar Energy Solutions Provider in 2021 by the highly-respected MEA Markets publication. It was also listed as one of the 28 Most Innovative Solar Companies and Start-Ups in South Africa by business and innovation website, Futurology.Life.

WiSolar’s unique offering includes making solar energy financially accessible in South Africa. This is crucial as South Africans seek affordable, cleaner power alternatives to the public utility, and the world at large looks to find sustainable nature-friendly power solutions.

According to CEO of Wisolar, Tonye Irims, $280 billion investment is needed to tackle climate change in Africa and the company is committed to its mission of “solar electricity for everyone”. A special purpose 24hrs call centre will be commissioned to monitor and assist all prepaid clients with queries.”