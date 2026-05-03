Breaking: Obi, Kwankwaso join NDC

…Everyone should join the NDC – Kwankwaso

…Don’t go to court – Obi to members

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — After weeks of speculation over their political future amid the lingering crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The duo made the move during a visit to the residence of the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, where they held consultations with party leaders.

Obi and Kwankwaso arrived at about 5:14 p.m. and held discussions with Dickson and other NDC stakeholders as part of ongoing political engagements.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session and ended at about 6:45 p.m.

Speaking after the meeting, Kwankwaso called on supporters and political associates to rally behind the NDC, urging wider participation in the party.

Obi, on his part, reportedly advised party members against resorting to litigation, encouraging internal resolution of disputes.

The development is seen as a major boost for the NDC, with both politicians commanding strong grassroots followings across different regions of the country.