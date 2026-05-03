Tinubu congratulates Team Nigeria on record 15th African wrestling title

File: President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Team Nigeria on its commanding performance at the 2026 African Wrestling Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, where the nation secured a record 15th continental title in the women’s category.

The President described the victory as a statement of consistency, discipline, and national pride, noting that Nigeria’s wrestlers have once again demonstrated why they remain a dominant force on the African continent.

With 8 gold and 2 silver medals from 10 events in the women’s division, and an overall tally of 9 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals across categories, President Tinubu said the result reflects both excellence at the top and strength in depth across the team.

He paid tribute to Mercy Genesis, Adijat Idris, Esther Asaolu, and Mercy Adekuoroye for performances that combined skill with composure.

The President also commended Harrison Onovwiomogbhwo for a confident and assured victory in the men’s freestyle category.

He acknowledged the contributions of Ebierelayefa Andrew, Stephen Akintewe, Dideikemei Erefagha, Solomon Ulabo, and Saviour Egoli, noting that championships are won not only by standout moments but by collective effort.

President Tinubu observed that the outcome reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s sports ecosystem, with renewed focus on structure, preparation, and long-term athlete development.

He noted that the work of the National Sports Commission, under the leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko, Bukola Olopade and their team alongside federations and coaches, is beginning to take firmer shape through a philosophy that rewards discipline, consistency, and high performance.

“This is how a sporting nation grows, not by accident, not by chance, but by design. By building systems that identify talent early, nurture it patiently, and prepare it deliberately for moments like this,” President Tinubu said.

He added that the performance in Alexandria speaks to an emerging pipeline of athletes who are not only winning today but are being prepared to compete and succeed at even higher levels in the years ahead.

The President commended the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, led by its President, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for bringing renewed vigour into the sport and sustaining Nigeria’s continental leadership.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports as a platform for national cohesion, youth opportunity, and global representation, noting that victories such as this carry meaning beyond the podium.

“Our athletes remind us of what is possible when focus meets preparation. They compete as individuals, but they win as Nigeria,” he said.

President Tinubu urged the team to remain disciplined and continue to carry the nation’s hopes with confidence as they prepare for future competitions.