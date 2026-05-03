3 EPL teams confirm Champions League qualification

Three Premier League clubs have now mathematically secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, following Manchester United’s dramatic victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United became the third team to confirm their place after edging Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo struck the decisive goal, sealing all three points for the Red Devils after the visitors fought back from 2-0 down at half-time through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

The result takes United to 64 points, guaranteeing at least a top-five finish and confirming their return to Europe’s elite club competition next season.

They now join Arsenal and Manchester City, who had earlier secured their Champions League spots as the season approaches its final stages.

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain locked in a tight battle for qualification and are level on points with Aston Villa, with both sides still needing results from the remaining fixtures to secure their places.

With only a few matches left in the campaign, the race for the final Champions League spots remains finely poised.

Vanguard News