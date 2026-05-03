I was forced to transfer N200,000 at gunpoint by Police — Victim

…Command aware, case being investigated — Spokesperson

By Efe Onodjae

A Facebook user, Aare Feyisayo, has narrated how he was allegedly forced to transfer N200,000 by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command while on his way to work in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, the incident occurred at Ajao Junction after he stopped to pick up a colleague, identified as Chinedu. He alleged that he was double-crossed and his car keys were seized by the officers.

He explained that the sum of N200,000 was collected from him after he was driven from Ajao Junction to Cele, inward Mile 2.

The post reads: “This is the picture of the police criminal gang leader who intercepted me at Ajao Junction on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2026, while I was going to work at exactly 5:55 a.m. I saw a colleague, Comrade Chinedu, and as I stopped to pick him up, they double-crossed me with a korope bus without a registration number.

“They forced my colleague out of my vehicle, forcefully collected my keys, and pushed me to the back seat. Three of them then jumped into my vehicle. They were all dressed in police uniforms, well-armed, and one of them wore a mask.



“They drove off, turned under the NAHCO Bridge, and headed towards Mile 2. On getting to Cele Express, they stopped before the bridge and forced me, at gunpoint, to transfer the sum of N200,000 into a First Bank account at exactly 6:29 a.m.

“Immediately they confirmed the alert, they jumped out of my vehicle, entered their korope bus, and sped off towards Mile 2. I reported the incident at a Police station and showed them the picture of the gang leader, but the Nigeria Police Force has not been forthcoming with its investigation.”

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adebisi Abimbola, confirmed in a WhatsApp chat that the command is aware of the incident. “Yes, the command is aware. It is being investigated,” she said.

When further asked if the investigation had been concluded to inform the public, she stated that updates would be communicated in due course.