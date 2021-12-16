By Steve Oko

The remains of the late paramount traditional ruler of Ngwa land, and Head of the Ngwa nation, Bernard Enweremadu (Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu), will be interred tomorrow, Friday, December 17, in his Ahiaba Autonomous Community, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government of Abia State.

According to a release by the Chairman of the state-inuagruated Burial Committee, and former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, Professor Uche Ikonne, the late monarch will be buried after a funeral mass by the Anglican Communion.

The committee had earlier announced a 10-day funeral rite for the late monarch which commenced last Thursday, featuring traditional funeral visits, Colloquium and book presentation in his honour, as well as service of songs.

At the age of 33, the late monarch ascended the royal throne on October 23, 1976, to become the 13th Traditional Head of Ngwaland, and died on January 17, 2021 after 44 years on the throne.

Former Commissioner for Information and Chairman Publicity sub-committee, Chief Don Ubani told Vanguard that “Eze Enweremadu was a consummate traditionalist, great custodian of the people’s customs and traditions, a spiritualist of note and crusader for justice and social rejuvenation”.

Abia State Government had already declared that the late monarch would be accorded full state burial considering his patriotic roles in the development of the state and building of a virile traditional institution.

He was instrumental to the building of strong traditional institution in the Old Imo State where he served as the State Deputy Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers.

Upon the creation of Abia in 1991, Eze Enweremadu emerged the first Chairman of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers, and until his demise, he remained the paramount ruler of Ngwa nation spread across seven Local Government Areas.

The 77 year old monarch had 14 wives and over 70 children but is survived by 10 wives and 66 children according to family source.

“Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, the traditional head of Ngwa land was a consummate traditionalist who respected the ethos of tradition”, Ubani added.

“He had passion for culture; worked harmoniously with government; discharging his responsibilities with efficiency and effectiveness, hence, he deserves state burial”.

The Chief mourner and first son of the deceased, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, told Vanguard that his father left behind many enduring legacies which he promised to uphold.

The former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, and incumbent Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, promised to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the royal family as the heir apparent.

” We appreciate the order of hierarchy established by my father and my siblings have come under my leadership as the first son. I will protect them and make sure that the family continues to live in peace.

“I will uphold the indelible legacies of my father. He was a bold and courageous man; an embodiment of peace and discipline.

” I won’t shy away from my responsibilities as head of the family in his absence”, the former Speaker vowed.

Eminent personalities including monarchs and other dignitaries from various parts of the country are expected at the burial tomorrow.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA