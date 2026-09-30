‘I’m the coach’ — Jorge Jesus warns Ronaldo over Portugal selection

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will not influence his tactical decisions, stressing that he remains the final authority over team selection.

Jesus made the remarks ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Denmark on Thursday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The coach revealed that he had already informed Ronaldo that the 41-year-old would not start Portugal’s matches against Norway and Denmark, explaining that he was managing the veteran forward’s workload based on his physical condition.

“I told him (Ronaldo) that he would not start the matches against Norway and Denmark. I worked for a year with Cris. I know his physical condition perfectly. I was already doing that in Saudi Arabia, when we were playing every three days… And I mentioned to him that he would be there where and when the need arose. And that is what happened,” Jesus said.

Jesus also addressed reports that Ronaldo had been unhappy after being left out of Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway.

The Portugal boss said that although he may make promises to players regarding their involvement, he remains responsible for deciding when they play.

“I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach,” Jesus said.

“I told the player that he would not start the match, and that he would be on the substitutes’ bench. If I need him for 30 minutes then he will play, and if I do not need him then he will not play.

“There is no player who will change my ideas, neither him nor anyone else in football, not even any president, that will never happen.”

Jesus, who previously managed Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, said Ronaldo’s status and achievements do not give him special treatment within the team.

“Status is one thing, but the rules are the same for everyone. Status comes from his past and his career… One must pay attention, but I always decide according to the team’s goal.

“I am the one who decides. Whoever has worked with me knows that. At the club, the president is the one who gives the orders, but in the team, I am the one who gives the orders.”

Asked whether Ronaldo could come on against Denmark in place of first-choice striker Goncalo Ramos, Jesus refused to commit to using the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I do not know. It depends on the match,” he said.

The comments come after Ronaldo reportedly expressed frustration at being left out of Portugal’s win over Norway.

Ronaldo did not feature in the match and subsequently missed training with his teammates on Monday and Tuesday.

Jesus had previously explained that he intended to use Ronaldo during the Norway game but did not expect him to start.

After the final whistle in Oslo, Ronaldo reportedly went directly from the substitutes’ bench to the tunnel instead of joining his teammates in acknowledging the travelling Portuguese supporters.

Portugal will face Denmark on Thursday as Jesus continues to manage Ronaldo’s involvement while prioritising the team’s tactical plans.

Vanguard News