Adamawa declares Monday work-free day in honour of Bamanga Tukur

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has declared Monday a work-free day to honour the late Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, former governor of the defunct Gongola State.

Tukur, a prominent elder statesman and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was buried in Yola on Sunday after funeral prayers at the Lamido’s Palace.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, said the declaration was to enable residents to pay their last respects to the deceased and reflect on his life and legacies.

The governor described the late Tukur as a statesman whose contributions to the growth and development of Adamawa and Nigeria would continue to be remembered.

He urged the people of the state to use the work-free day to pray for the peaceful repose of Tukur’s soul and seek God’s comfort for his family, friends and the people of Adamawa.

According to him, the work-free day is part of measures by the state government to honour the late statesman during the three-day mourning period declared in his memory.

Fintiri said all flags across the state would continue to fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

He, however, directed that essential services should continue to operate despite the declaration.

The late Tukur served as the third civilian governor of the defunct Gongola State and later held several prominent positions in Nigeria’s public and political spheres.

His burial in Yola on Sunday drew dignitaries, political associates, traditional rulers, family members and sympathisers who gathered to pay their final respects to the respected elder statesman. (NAN)