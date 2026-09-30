Tinubu signs Appropriation Bill 2025, extends implementation to December

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the Appropriation (Amendment) (No. 4) Bill, 2025, extending the implementation period of the 2025 budget from September 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

The President’s assent followed the passage of the amendment by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the extension would give Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, additional time to complete ongoing capital projects.

According to him, the extension would also allow funds already appropriated to be fully utilised for approved programmes without disrupting critical government projects.

The statement said the President commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their prompt consideration of the bill.

It described the development as another indication of cooperation between the Executive and Legislature in advancing national development.