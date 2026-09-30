Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jesus denies rift

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of Thursday’s Nations League clash with Denmark, after coach Jorge Jesus denied reports of a rift between the pair.

According to Reuters, Ronaldo missed Portugal’s final training session on Wednesday despite Jesus saying earlier that the 41-year-old would train. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed his absence but did not give a reason, while reports from Portuguese media said the captain left the training venue in a federation vehicle as his team-mates began their session.

The development comes after Jesus had sought to play down growing speculation surrounding Ronaldo following Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for the entire game despite warming up and later went straight to the dressing room instead of joining his team-mates in greeting the visiting supporters.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jesus said there had been “no incident whatsoever” between him and Ronaldo.

“Any player – and I was a player myself – when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no-one is happy about that,” Jesus said.

Jesus also denied claims that Ronaldo had refused to train, explaining that the Portugal captain had instead completed individual exercises for “mobility” and “strengthening”.

“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today,” Jesus said.

However, Ronaldo did not join the rest of the squad for Wednesday’s session.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that Ronaldo left Parken Stadium in a Portuguese Football Federation vehicle shortly after Jesus’ press conference, while Marca said his private jet was expected to fly from Madrid to Copenhagen to collect him.

The latest development follows an increasingly tense period surrounding Ronaldo’s role under Jesus.

After Portugal’s win over Norway, Ronaldo did not join the team in celebrating with supporters, while he subsequently trained separately from the squad.

Portugal Football Federation president Pedro Proença also travelled to Copenhagen earlier than planned after the situation between Ronaldo and Jesus became a major talking point. Reports from Portuguese media said Proença met with both men as efforts were made to ease the tension.

Jesus had said Ronaldo would be used if required against Denmark, while confirming Gonçalo Ramos was expected to start.

“If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays,” Jesus said.

“If I need [Ronaldo], he’ll come on. If I don’t need him, he won’t.”

Ronaldo’s latest departure now leaves his involvement in Thursday’s match against Denmark in serious doubt, although there has been no official announcement that he has withdrawn from the Portugal squad or ended his international career. Reuters reported that his representatives were not immediately available for comment.