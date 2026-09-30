Benue: NDC Chairman killed in alleged attack in Makurdi

By Peter Duru

The Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiidi Council Ward in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Igbu Terhemen, has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants.

Terhemen was said to have been attacked and left unconscious in a bush near his residence around the NNPC Depot, along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Terhemen left his residence on Tuesday evening to watch a local football match in the Kanshio axis of the town but did not return home.

According to him, family members and friends became worried after the deceased failed to return and subsequently began searching for him.

He said, “He left home to watch the match Tuesday evening and he was expected back home, but nobody saw him. It was while people were looking around for him that he was discovered around 2am Wednesday in a bush near his residence unconscious.

“Unfortunately, he died before he could get medical attention. Strangely, his attackers did not take his phone, which was discovered on him when he was taken to the morgue.

“There was also a needle-like injury on his body, indicating that he could have been injected with a substance by his attackers, dumped in the bush and left to die.

“All that is left for the police to uncover in the course of their investigation because this is a sad development in the state.”

The incident has sparked concern among members of the NDC, with the state chapter condemning the alleged killing and calling on security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding Terhemen’s death.

In a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Agile Bem, the NDC described the deceased as a committed member who contributed significantly to the growth of the party in the state.

The statement said, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Benue State Chapter, has condemned the gruesome murder of Hon. Igbu Terhemen, who, until his death, was the NDC Chairman of Fiidi Council Ward in Makurdi Local Government Area.

“Hon. Igbu was reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums, who allegedly tied him with ropes, injected him with substances suspected to be poisonous, and abandoned him near his residence at around NNPC Depot along Makurdi-Otukpo Road.

“He was later found in an almost unconscious state and was reportedly unable to speak or communicate with anyone before he eventually passed away.”

Reacting to the incident, the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Ohini Ojegbe, described the killing as a “broad-daylight evil” and called on security agencies to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ojegbe urged the security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the alleged killing and ensure that they were brought to justice.

The statement added that the deceased was “a committed and dedicated party member whose contributions to the growth of the NDC would be greatly missed, particularly at a time when his service and commitment were most needed.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, said the Command was yet to receive a report on the incident.

Vanguard News