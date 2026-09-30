Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians Thursday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 7 a.m. to mark the country’s 66th Independence anniversary.

The address is expected to be broadcast live on television, radio and other electronic media platforms.

A statement advised all television and radio stations and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, for the broadcast.