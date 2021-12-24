.

…enjoins residents to get vaccinated

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, has told Deltans to adopt non-pharmaceutical safety measures and get vaccinated so as to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during a press briefing in Asaba, Ononye who was flanked by his Information counterpart, urged Deltans to strictly adherence to all the protocols of the virus in the state. He added that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and good for the well-being of all.

Saying the vaccines help to reduce the severity of ailment on whoever contracted the virus, he said; “it is sad to note that some persons of influence have added untrue sentiments to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination which has created doubts and hesitancy in some persons and this is responsible for the low numbers of persons showing up for vaccination across the State.

“I took the vaccines, that is, both jabs and later came down with the virus which was very mild because of the vaccines I took earlier. Today, I am alive and healthy. so, those negative information being spread around will not help us as a people,” he said.

“The COVID-19 vaccine confers on one that immunity to confront the virus. Everyone should join and spread the information that COVIDd-19 vaccines are safe and all should take it as this will help reduce the severity of the virus when one contracts the virus”.

On the enforcement of safety protocols to check the spread of the virus, he said; “we try as much as possible not to be punitive, but appeal to the good sense of judgment of Deltans and residents alike to apply themselves to what have been prescribed.”

Ononye said State Government had incorporated COVID-19 treatment in the treatment architecture in its health facilities, explaining that Deltans who registered with the State Contributory Health Scheme could get tested for the virus and treated free of charge.

While calling on those in the informal sector that were yet to register with the scheme to do so with the sum N7,000, he said it would enable them to benefit from the scheme.

Enjoining residents of the State to be more cautious, he said the Omicron variant spreads faster and most of the time those affected were asymptomatic. He, however, thanked

God that the state had not recorded any death in the wave of OMICRON variant.

Vanguard News Nigeria