By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday received his son Yusuf who was turbaned Talban Daura on Saturday by the the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Umar Farouk Umar.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria after his trip to Istanbul to participate at the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit

On his arrival at the State House, Sunday, the President was received by his Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar.

President Buhari, who clocked 79 years on Friday, was also presented with a birthday Card by the Chief of Staff Prof. Gambari, Administrative Officer Alhaji Abubakar Maikano and other aides shortly on his return from the official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

Recall that the President was away to Turkey on official visit alongside the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari when his son Yusuf was installed as the Talban Daura and District Head on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

The Emir of Daura disclosed that the Daura Emirate Council decided to honour Mr President and his family with the traditional title being conferred on Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, especially since being President, he won’t be able to take any other title.





He further said that Daura has been transformed under the leadership of the President, lauding him for the developmental strides witnessed so far.





The turbaning was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Governors of Katsina, Bello Masari, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate Presiden,t Ahmad Lawan and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Other dignitaries were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister; Clem Agba, Budget & National Planning Minister of State and the Presidential Adviser on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

While in Turkey, the President had called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to help defeat terrorism and insurgency on the African continent.

Speaking at the third edition of the Summit, President Buhari said the Boko Haram terrorist group, though fragmented by internal strife and degraded by Nigeria’s defense forces, is still active and preying on soft targets.

He expressed delight that the Summit convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has given due consideration to the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.

‘‘Another area this Partnership must focus on, is the global challenge of climate change which is impacting us in Nigeria, Turkey, across Africa, and indeed across the world.

‘‘It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, drying up of lakes; loss of livelihood and youth migration, among others.

‘‘The trend is the same around the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, rising sea levels, flood, drought and desertification.

‘‘I want to seize this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as Africa’s Great Green Wall on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to fight the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa.

‘‘The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahel-Sahara strip, capture 250 million tons of carbon and, create 10 million green jobs by 2030,’’ he said.

On the global coronavirus pandemic, President Buhari urged nations to follow the example of Africa-Turkey cooperation, which emphasises solidarity and support in tackling the challenge.

‘‘The pandemic is a global challenge which calls for global solidarity and solutions and the Africa-Turkey cooperation model has proved to be an example to the world.

‘‘Not only has there been mutual support to respond to the pandemic but also mutual support to build resilience and sustainable development in other sectors.

‘‘We also commend the African Union for the excellent role it has been playing in coordinating the implementation process of the Partnership,’’ he said.