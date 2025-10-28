Tinubu receives Denmark’s richest man, Anders Povlsen in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received Denmark’s richest man and Chief Executive Officer of Bestseller, Anders Holch Povlsen, at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, is part of ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen Nigeria’s economic ties with Denmark.

According to Onanuga, Povlsen, who also chairs the Bestseller Foundation, was accompanied by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Hansen, and other senior Danish officials.

Denmark’s richest man, Mr Anders Holch Povlsen of BESTSELLER & BESTSELLER FOUNDATION, visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja. Tuesday, October 28, 2025



PHOTO 2: L-R: Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Bach Hansen; CEO, Bestseller and Chair Bestseller… pic.twitter.com/JqqsSaMCrq — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) October 28, 2025

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

Onanuga wrote, “Denmark’s richest man, Mr. Anders Holch Povlsen of BESTSELLER & BESTSELLER FOUNDATION, visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Tuesday, October 28, 2025.”

The visit comes amid the Tinubu administration’s push to strengthen international partnerships and boost foreign direct investment.

Recent figures released by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, show that the President’s foreign trips have generated proposed investment commitments worth $50.8 billion.

Oduwole had explained that the administration is working closely with key global economies, including Brazil, India, France, and the United Arab Emirates, to stimulate trade and industrial growth.

“As of December, Mr. President’s over 30 international trips have generated $50.8 billion in announcements,” she said, adding that the government is focused on ensuring these commitments translate into tangible economic outcomes.

Povlsen’s visit is expected to further strengthen Nigeria–Denmark relations and open new avenues for trade, innovation, and private-sector collaboration.

Vanguard News