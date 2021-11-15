The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has continue to receive prayers and best wishes from Governors, members, stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressive Congress as well as leaders from other political parties across the country, as he celebrates his birthday today.

In a goodwill message, the leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and his counterpart Garba Shehu separately congratulated Obidike, urging him to continue to speak, defend and protect the interest of the Nigerian youths.

Obidike an aspirant of the party’s top youth job is one youth that has transversed the length and breath of the country, meeting with leaders of the party and fostering unity amongst youths of the country. So it’s no wonder the barrage of felicitations that is pouring on him from businessmen, technocrats, political, and religious leader in celebration of an illustrious youth whose patriotism and dexterity for unity has never been in question.