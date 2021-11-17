By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has tasked his new appointees on quality performance that would improve good governance in the State stressing, that anyone that falls out of line or engages in any act inimical to the vision and policies of his administration will be shown the way out.

He further cautioned them against the unhealthy competition, reminding them that the appointment is not a license for “show-of-power, self-enrichment, or influence-peddling.”

In his remark on Wednesday, at the swearing-in of the newly appointed Special Advisers and inauguration of Board members of the Plateau Minerals Development Company Ltd., PMDC, the Governor maintained the appointments are to add impetus to governance and assist his Rescue Administration to fulfill its mandate to the people.

His words, “Let me first congratulate the appointees, who were carefully chosen for their achievements, loyalty to Plateau State, and commitment to the success of our administration. You have played various roles at different times in not only ensuring that we came into office, but also making sure we succeed in building a peaceful, prosperous, and all-inclusive Plateau. It is, therefore, appropriate to bring you on board at this time so that you can further demonstrate your passion for service and also deploy your wealth of experience in boosting the performance of this administration.

“All the appointees are coming on stream at a time when the demands for delivery of good governance and result-oriented leadership are required more than ever before. This is why you must consider these appointments as a great privilege for you to serve the people of Plateau State by advancing the programs and policies of the Rescue Administration. You must bring to the table fresh ideas and vigor that will advance the cause of the people who gave us their mandate in trust to execute. As Special Advisers, Government will be looking up to you for quality, honest and unbiased counsel at all times.

“You should be able to operate above personal and parochial interests because you have been called upon to serve the public and not yourselves or associates. As you assume duties, endeavor to operate within extant government rules and guidelines at all times and be faithful to the oath you have taken. I will be watching you closely to see that you do not deviate. Government shall not tolerate any act of insubordination, compromise, or abuse of the public trust. Anyone that falls out of line or engages in any act inimical to the vision and policies of this administration will be shown the way out.

“Your appointment is not a license for competition, show-of-power, self-enrichment, or influence-peddling. Always remember that you have been chosen out of thousands who are equally qualified for this privilege. With under two years to the end of this administration, there is a need to put all hands on deck to ensure that we complete our Rescue Mission and leave behind enduring legacies for our citizens. The government expects you to be up and doing in consolidating on the achievements of the last six years. We must continue to take governance to a higher level and ensure that we deliver on our promises.”

He appealed to citizens to “disregard all the misinformation and campaign of calumny targeted at the government and my person, over the recent events in the State House of Assembly. For us, this is the beauty of democracy and the dividends of Autonomy which everyone knows that I fought for over many years, and also became the first Governor in Nigeria to implement.”