I will be president for every NBA member — Badejo-Okusanya

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya

ABUJA — President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has pledged to lead an inclusive administration that caters for the interests of all members of the association, saying her victory represents a collective achievement for lawyers committed to building a stronger Bar.

Badejo-Okusanya made the commitment in a statement issued on Sunday after emerging winner of the NBA national election, where she thanked members for the confidence reposed in her leadership.

She described the mandate as both a privilege and a call to service, noting that her election reflected the desire of lawyers for a more responsive, inclusive and effective professional body.

“I am truly humbled by the confidence that members of the Nigerian Bar Association have reposed in me by electing me to serve as your President,” she said.

According to her, the victory was not a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective aspiration of NBA members for a stronger association.

“This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to every member who believed that our Association can be stronger, more inclusive, more responsive, and better positioned to serve the interests of all lawyers,” she added.

Badejo-Okusanya said her engagements with lawyers across the country during the election campaign provided valuable insights into their concerns, expectations and aspirations, which she promised would guide her leadership.

“Over the past months, I had the privilege of travelling across our nation, engaging with colleagues in every state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“I listened to your hopes, your concerns, your aspirations, and your ideas. Those conversations shaped this campaign, and they will continue to guide my leadership,” she said.

“The Election Is Over, We Are One Bar”

The NBA president-elect urged members to move beyond the election contest and unite towards advancing the legal profession and strengthening the association.

“The election is over. We are one Bar, united by a common commitment to the advancement of our profession and the defence of justice and the rule of law,” she stated.

She congratulated other contestants who participated in the election, describing their involvement as a demonstration of commitment to the growth of the NBA.

Badejo-Okusanya said she looked forward to working with her fellow contestants and all members of the association to achieve shared goals.

She also appreciated her campaign team, volunteers, supporters, mentors, friends and family members for their support throughout the electoral process.

Commitment to Integrity and Accountability

Looking ahead to her tenure, the NBA president-elect promised to lead with integrity, fairness, humility and accountability.

“I pledge to lead with integrity, courage, humility, fairness, and accountability. I will be a President for every member of the Nigerian Bar Association,” she said.

She added that her administration would focus on building an association where lawyers have greater opportunities to improve their professional practice and welfare.

“Together, we will build an Association where every lawyer has the opportunity to earn better, live better, and practise better. The work begins now,” she said.