Full list: Badejo-Okusanya, others emerge winners in 2026 NBA elections

The full list of winners in the 2026 Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, national elections has been released following the conclusion of voting and the announcement of results by the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, ECNBA, on Sunday.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, emerged as the 33rd President of the NBA after defeating two other senior lawyers in the keenly contested presidential election.

Chairman of the ECNBA, Aham Ejelam, SAN, announced the presidential result at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja.

Badejo-Okusanya polled 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the total votes cast, to defeat her closest challenger, Lateef Akangbe, SAN, who secured 7,934 votes, representing 30.39 per cent. Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, came third with 5,855 votes, representing 22.43 per cent.

With the victory, Badejo-Okusanya will serve as the association’s president for a two-year tenure from 2026 to 2028. She also becomes only the second woman to lead the NBA after Priscilla Kuye, who served as president from 1991 to 1992.

Results published on the ECNBA portal and confirmed by Ejelam showed that 26,184 of the association’s 82,172 registered voters participated in the election, representing a voter turnout of 31.86 per cent.

The full results are as follows:

President

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN – 12,317 votes (47.18%) – Winner

Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN – 7,934 votes (30.39%)

Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN – 5,855 votes (22.43%)

First Vice-President

Chief Oghenero Okoro – 11,024 votes (44.85%) – Winner

Luqman Adekunle Laoye – 7,044 votes (28.66%)

Obajaja Onimisi Stephen – 6,511 votes (26.49%)

Second Vice-President

Egya Nuhu John – 18,496 votes (100%) – Unopposed

Third Vice-President

Pepple Iniobong Irene – 19,200 votes (100%) – Unopposed

General Secretary

Afam O. Okeke – 8,478 votes (33.58%) – Winner

Dr. Rapulu Ernest Nduka – 6,188 votes (24.51%)

Chidi Ezenwafor – 4,560 votes (18.06%)

Okey Leo Ohagba – 4,100 votes (16.24%)

Nnaebuka Onyebuchi Nwaeze – 1,147 votes (4.54%)

Barth Okoye-Aniche – 772 votes (3.06%)

Assistant General Secretary

Aghogho Gladys Okpomor – 14,312 votes (56.76%) – Winner

Osato Uwagboe – 5,003 votes (19.84%)

Tijjani Magaji – 3,282 votes (13.02%)

Benjamin Emeka Enyiagu – 1,954 votes (7.75%)

Chiduabo Prince Henry Mamah – 663 votes (2.63%)

Treasurer

Esther Ifeoma Jimoh – 21,908 votes (100%) – Unopposed

Welfare Secretary

Audrey Chinelo Ofoegbunam – 14,911 votes (60.43%) – Winner

Sir Oaikhena Osagie – 5,187 votes (21.02%)

Akinwunmi Laleye – 2,234 votes (9.05%)

Chiwendu Ugochukwu – 1,202 votes (4.87%)

Ernest Ezindu Uwanaka – 1,140 votes (4.62%)

Publicity Secretary

Dr. Prince I. Azubuike – 14,686 votes (61.95%) – Winner

Lawrence Shegun Ayewa – 9,021 votes (38.05%)

Assistant Publicity Secretary

Hadiza Nasir Ahmad – 10,094 votes (40.83%) – Winner

Uwomano Anthony Junior Aki – 6,108 votes (24.71%)

Meti Monday Ukpeh – 4,643 votes (18.78%)

Lukman Oladimeji Jaiyeola – 3,877 votes (15.68%)

Eastern Zone Representative

Chidi Betsy Nnaji – 10,497 votes (17.32%) – Winner

Daniel Kip – 8,121 votes (13.40%)

Jane Omonor Apollos-James – 8,079 votes (13.33%)

Dr. Ehujuo Kingsley Chukwunonso – 7,811 votes (12.89%)

Assam Akpan Assam – 7,610 votes (12.56%)

Dr. Celestine Nwaokoma Nwankwo – 7,280 votes (12.01%)

Joy Obianuju Nnani – 6,519 votes (10.76%)

Arinze Celestine Chukwu – 4,675 votes (7.72%)

Western Zone Representative

Rotimi Komolafe – 14,816 votes (43.17%) – Winner

Precious Ndidi Nwadimuya – 10,031 votes (29.23%)

Dhikrullah Adewale Balogun – 9,476 votes (27.61%)

Northern Zone Representative