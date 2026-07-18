Inuwa swears in 23 commissioners, urges appointees to deliver

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday inaugurated 23 commissioners as well as newly appointed Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries, urging them to begin work immediately as his administration enters its final year in office.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the International Conference Centre in Gombe, the governor said the new appointees had a responsibility to serve the people with integrity, diligence and accountability.

He also commented on the state’s political landscape, saying his administration would remain focused on governance and would campaign on its record of achievements ahead of future elections.

According to Yahaya, the government would continue to highlight its programmes and projects rather than engage in political exchanges with opposition parties.

The governor commended the Gombe State House of Assembly for the timely screening and confirmation of the commissioner nominees, describing the cooperation between the executive and legislature as a key factor in the administration’s achievements over the past seven years.

He also praised the state’s Permanent Secretaries for ensuring continuity in governance following the dissolution of the State Executive Council in April 2026, noting that public service delivery was sustained during the transition period.

Addressing the newly inaugurated commissioners, Yahaya said they were selected based on competence and to ensure representation across the state’s Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

He stressed that, with less than a year remaining in the administration’s tenure, there would be little time for adjustment, urging the commissioners to begin implementing government policies immediately.

The governor also charged the Special Advisers to provide strategic policy guidance and innovative ideas to support government programmes, while urging the Permanent Secretaries to uphold professionalism, fiscal discipline and administrative efficiency.

Yahaya said his administration had implemented projects in infrastructure, public services and socio-economic development across the state’s 240 wards over the past seven years and expressed confidence that its performance would speak for itself.

He further warned the appointees against corruption, abuse of office and indiscipline, reminding them that public office is a public trust that should be exercised in the interest of the people.

The governor also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support the new officials in advancing the state’s development agenda.

The newly inaugurated commissioners and their portfolios are:

Abdulkadir Mohammed Waziri – Agriculture and Food Security

Micah Sunday Hamman – Budget and Economic Planning

Prof. Aishatu Umaru Maigari – Education

Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga – Energy and Mineral Resources

Yusuf K. Jalingo – Environment and Forest Resources

Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance and Economic Development

Prof. Danladi Adamu Bojude – Health

Mohammed Saidu Mohammed – Housing and Urban Development

Aishatu Mohammed Bose Ahmed – Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Moses Kyari Bolda – Information, Strategy and Culture

Adamu Dishi Kupto – Internal Security and Home Affairs

Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Justice

Ibrahim Shehu Turaki – Lands and Physical Planning

Salihu Baba Alkali – Livestock Development

Sani Ahmad Haruna – Local Government and Community Development

L.D. Faruk – Rural Development and Cooperatives

Dr. Habu Dahiru – Science, Technology and Innovation

Shehu Yerima Abdullahi – Special Duties and Regional Integration

Nasir Mohammed Aliyu – Trade, Industry and Tourism

Engr. Bala Adams – Water Resources

Dr. Bertha Danja – Women Affairs and Social Development

Dr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu – Works and Infrastructure

Yusuf Abdu Kwadon – Youth and Sports Development.